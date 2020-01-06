Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is reportedly close to leaving the club for a loan transfer to Swansea City for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has not enjoyed much first-team football at Anfield and now looks in need of a temporary move away to get on the pitch regularly and show what he can do.

In fairness, there’s plenty of competition for places in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with that front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino tough for any player to break past.

Divock Origi has done a decent job as an option off the bench, so Brewster seems to be making the right move as BBC Sport claim he’s set for a loan move to Swansea.

This will give the teenager more opportunities against some quality teams in what is a quite competitive Championship these days.

Brewster could also enjoy the added benefit of linking up with Steve Cooper at the Liberty Stadium, with the Swans boss previously coaching Brewster in the England Under-17s.