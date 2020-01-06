Manchester United are being linked once again with a transfer swoop for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, but Steve Bruce has spoken out about the speculation.

The Magpies boss has played down talk of Man Utd being in for Longstaff, despite ESPN recently claiming the 22-year-old was back on the Red Devils’ radar for January.

Longstaff certainly looks like he could be a useful fit at Old Trafford right now, with the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira not really looking good enough cover for the injured Paul Pogba.

The Evening Standard were among the sources to link Longstaff with United back in the summer, but a deal could not be done on that occasion.

Judging from Bruce’s latest comments, quoted by the Chronicle, it seems that this may once again be more speculation than anything particularly substantial.

“Look I have said it from day one, we can never stop the speculation,” he said.

“As far as I am concerned I know Mick Phelan and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer very well and at this moment I don’t know anything about it.

“We don’t want to sell our best young players. That’s certainly the case with Longy.”

United have, however, also been linked with similar midfield players in the form of Tottenham’s Harry Winks, by The Athletic, and West Ham’s Declan Rice, by Goal.