Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on defender Harry Maguire ahead of tomorrow night’s big game against Manchester City.

Solskjaer’s side take on rivals City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie, and could really do with Maguire returning to action at Old Trafford.

The England international has been a key player for United since his summer transfer from Leicester City, but went off injured in the FA Cup clash with Wolves at the weekend.

It remains to be seen if Maguire can now make it back to play City, and Solskjaer didn’t sound too positive about his chances as he insisted he’d try to give him as much time as possible to recover.

Still, the Norwegian tactician did not exactly rule out his return either, saying, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: “It is a bit early yet. We are going to give him as much time as possible.

“He was hobbling about yesterday but there are still 36 hours to go so we will just wait with all of them. It is not a time to go out on the pitch and do lots of work anyway. We are going to do meetings and recovery work.”

MUFC will no doubt need as strong a side as possible to beat this dominant City outfit, who won the Carabao Cup last season as part of their memorable domestic treble.