Manchester United are reportedly interested in the potential summer transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Cavani is open to a move to Man Utd as long as they’re in the Champions League next season, which does not look guaranteed by any means right now.

Still, despite some interest from Atletico Madrid, a deal is not yet done for the Uruguay international to make the move to the Spanish capital this January, according to L’Equipe.

This surely gives United some hope of signing Cavani in the near future, with the 32-year-old a proven goal-scorer at the highest level after a fine career.

Cavani scored 104 goals in just 138 games for Napoli before his big move to PSG, and he’s continued to be hugely prolific in his time in Ligue 1.

The South American is PSG’s all-time leading scorer with 198 goals in 290 games, and those strikes have contributed towards his haul of five French top flight titles and other major honours during his time at the Parc des Princes.

Of course, Cavani has never played in the Premier League and may well find it a considerable step up, especially at this stage of his career.

Still, MUFC fans would surely be excited to see such a proven centre-forward make his way to Old Trafford and at the very least provide more cover for the likes of Marcus Rashford up front.