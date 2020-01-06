Manchester United could reportedly have been handed a major boost to their hopes of sealing the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is in the final few months of his contract at Spurs and has been strongly linked with a number of top European sides in recent times.

Latest transfer gossip suggested Eriksen could be on his way to Inter Milan, but that now looks in some doubt as Antonio Conte is considering pulling out of the deal, according to Corriere della Sera, as translated by Sport Witness.

It’s stated in the report that Conte wants signings with Serie A experience and could put the Eriksen transfer on hold until he becomes a free agent in the summer.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with Man Utd, however, with the Daily Mirror among the numerous sources to state he’s a target for the Red Devils.

This makes sense as United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could clearly do with more creativity in his side after some underwhelming attacking performances for so much of this season.

MUFC have also been linked with similar players in the form of Bruno Fernandes and James Maddison, both of whom have been mentioned as possible alternatives to Eriksen by Goal.

Still, if Inter are no longer making Eriksen a top priority for this January, that could hand United a significant boost to their hopes of snapping him up.

Tottenham would presumably rather sell Eriksen now instead of risking losing him for nothing at the end of the season, and club chief Daniel Levy recently admitted he wasn’t too worried about selling key players to Premier League rivals.

“We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals,” Levy recently told the Evening Standard when asked about possibly letting Eriksen join a rival.

Eriksen has been a top performer in his time in north London and looks an ideal signing for United if they can pull it off.