Man Utd reportedly sent scouts to watch Juventus in action against Cagliari on Monday, with three players said to be on their radar.

The Red Devils are continuing to battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt be targeting trophies too.

In order to continue to make progress and move closer to achieving their objectives, reinforcements could be brought in to improve the squad.

According to Calciomercato, it appears as though three Juventus players could be eyed by Man Utd, with scouts said to have been at the game against Cagliari to monitor Merih Demiral, while they also wanted to ‘evaluate the conditions’ of Adrien Rabiot and Emre Can.

They wouldn’t have been left disappointed as Demiral and Rabiot played the full 90 minutes while Can came off the bench in a 4-0 win for the defending Serie A champions, and so it remains to be seen just how impressed United were by the performance.

That said, the report above goes on to add that Can is arguably the only realistic option to leave Juventus, as the German international has struggled this season to cement his place in the plans of Maurizio Sarri.

In contrast, Demiral and Rabiot seemingly have a bigger part to play even if they have had limited minutes too thus far, and so it remains to be seen just how successful Man Utd would be if they did launch bids for the trio in question.

It’s added by Calciomercato that Can’s touted desire to not want to upset Liverpool fans by joining their arch rivals could be a factor, but if it means having a prominent role again, it could be a tempting solution for him to move to Old Trafford if Juve green light an exit.