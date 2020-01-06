Manchester United have reportedly set an asking price of around £150million for Paul Pogba to seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

The France international’s future has looked up in the air for some time, and Inter Milan have become one of the latest big names to be linked with him by the Daily Mirror.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also tried to dampen speculation over Pogba’s future, having been quoted by Goal as firmly ruling out a January exit for the 26-year-old.

Still, the latest from Diario Gol is that Pogba has effectively been cleared to leave Old Trafford provided the money is right.

The Spanish outlet claims Real Madrid have learned that Pogba’s asking price is £150million, and explains how the player is seen as a top priority for manager Zinedine Zidane.

On his day, Pogba is undoubtedly a class act, and it may be that he’ll do much better in this Madrid side than he has at Man Utd.

The former Juventus man has never quite looked at home at Old Trafford and a change of scene might now be the best thing for him to get his career back on track.