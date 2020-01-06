Manchester United star Jesse Lingard will no doubt have fuelled speculation over his future at Old Trafford after linking up with controversial super-agent Mino Raiola.

The 27-year-old’s Man Utd future has already been the subject of some recent transfer gossip, with a report from the Daily Mirror claiming he could be offered a move to Leicester City as part of any deal for the Red Devils to sign James Maddison.

It remains to be seen if that particular move will definitely happen, but Lingard will now have raised one or two eyebrows as the Daily Mail state he’s become one of Raiola’s latest clients.

The Dutch-Italian agent is well known for representing many of the biggest names in world football, and United are known to have their issues with him.

As claimed in the Mail’s report, the Premier League giants tried to bypass Raiola as they showed an interest in signing Erling Haaland this January.

The Norwegian wonderkid, however, eventually ended up at Borussia Dortmund after his stunning form for Red Bull Salzburg.

It could now also be that Lingard being represented by Raiola becomes an issue for United, and the Mail do suggest the club are now aware this could make it harder to keep the England international at Old Trafford.

Lingard’s form has not been too good lately, so many MUFC fans will probably not be too bothered if he does end up leaving, though some will surely be sad if this does indicate the long-serving academy product is planning for life away from Manchester.