You would think that an ageing star agreeing to move this month would signal that he’s making one last move to end his career, but it looks like Edinson Cavani’s potential switch to Atletico Madrid would be a short term one.

This claim about the Uruguayan striker does seem to be a bit far fetched, but RMC Sport tend to be fairly reliable:

Edinson Cavani est d’accord pour rejoindre l’Atletico cet hiver. Mais pour cet été, MU et Chelsea sont encore en course #RMCSport #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) January 6, 2020

He says that Cavani has agreed to join Atleti this month, but United and Chelsea are in the race to sign him next Summer.

Cavani still hasn’t completed the move to Atletico so it’s not certain that it will happen, but Mauro Icardi has taken his place as the main striker at PSG so it seems inevitable that he will leave at some point soon.

It’s also not clear with this claim if that means he would still go to Madrid for a few months before moving to the Premier League in the Summer, of if Man United’s and Chelsea’s interest is dependent on him staying at PSG.

He wouldn’t be a long term option for either side, but you could also see his signing making sense. He could be an ideal replacement for Oliver Giroud at Chelsea if they need an alternative to Tammy Abraham, while United need a different option up front.

It doesn’t seem likely that he would move to the Premier League in January, but it could be an interesting story to watch in the Summer if either side still need attacking re-reinforcements.