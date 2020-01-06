It still remains to be seen if Manchester United will do any serious business this month. Obviously the fans will be hoping for some big name signings that get them off their seat, but it would make sense to get some versatility into the squad.

The situation with Arturo Vidal is an odd one, it seems like he’s been close to a move to Inter Milan for about a month now yet nothing has happened. It also looks like he would try and force a move with our previous reports indicating he had stormed out of training and how that move to Inter looked closer when he decided to sue the club over unpaid bonuses.

Despite all of that, the move to Italy looks no closer and it looks like United are starting to show some interest. A recent report from Mundo Deportivo has stated that United are interested in making a move with the fee being around €20m.

It will be interesting to see what happens from here, it’s possible that this is his agent or Barcelona leaking some news to try and force Inter Milan into action, but he could be a useful addition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He can play anywhere in midfield or defence if needed and brings a relentless energy to his game. He does have a tendency to overstep the mark at times, but at least it could bring some life to the midfield.

The report finishes by saying that Ernesto Valverde doesn’t want him to go, so it will be fascinating to see what happens. It’s also fairly well known that Vidal and his compatriot Alexis Sanchez have a poor relationship, so he might want to show he could excel where the former Arsenal man failed.