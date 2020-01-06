Menu

(Photo) Steven Gerrard responds to Curtis Jones wonder-goal for Liverpool in win over Everton

Steven Gerrard clearly enjoyed Curtis Jones’ memorable winning goal against Everton as much as any Liverpool fan.

See below as the former Reds captain paid tribute to 18-year-old midfielder Jones with an Instagram post showing a picture of the youngster with the caption: “love it kid”.

🔥 love it kid ❤️

Jones looks a big prospect at Anfield and fans will be excited about more to come from the teenager after this stunning strike to win such an important game.

LFC won 1-0 against their rivals in the FA Cup third round, with Jones one of a number of young players to get the nod from Jurgen Klopp as he rotated his side for the Merseyside Derby.

Gerrard scored a few great goals against Everton himself, and Liverpool fans will no doubt hope another homegrown local lad like Jones can go on to have a similar impact in their first-team.

