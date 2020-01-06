Chelsea reportedly have three top names on their transfer shortlist as they look to bolster Frank Lampard’s attacking options.

The Blues have had a decent season thus far, as they still occupy fourth spot in the Premier League table and have advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

With Lampard using a number of his young stars during the first half of the campaign, Chelsea could opt to bring in reinforcements in January after their transfer ban was reduced.

In turn, speculation is rife over which players they could target, but according to The Sun, they have three in mind in particular for their attack, with Moussa Dembele, Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha said to be leading the way.

It’s added that Sancho would cost in excess of £100m, while Lampard is believed to have been given a £150m transfer kitty and so it remains to be seen if the Blues are prepared to splash out most of it on landing the 19-year-old.

The Sun also note that Timo Werner and Josh Maja are two other names on the Chelsea transfer radar, and so it remains to be seen who they opt for, and whether or not deals can be done with their rivals around Europe to green light an exit.

With the likes of Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Willian not getting any younger, the Chelsea attack does arguably need a refresh, with a long-term vision in mind.

While Christian Pulisic perhaps started that process with his switch to Stamford Bridge last year, it remains to be seen who else joins him and the likes of Tammy Abraham to give Lampard a major boost moving forward.