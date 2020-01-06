Tottenham issue club statement with police update on alleged racist incident involving Rudiger

Tottenham have confirmed that the Metropolitan Police have ‘closed the crime report’ with regards to their investigation into alleged racism directed at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Spurs note in their club statement that they have ‘exhausted all avenues’ and have even used professional lip readers as well as scouring all of the CCTV footage available to them and the police to carry out a thorough investigation.

However, it has seemingly led to no evidence being found of racism being directed at Rudiger, and while that’s not to say he has lied about the incident, there appears to be nothing to back his claim as it stands.

In turn, it’s added that the police have closed the crime report, although Tottenham have noted that they support Rudiger for coming forward but they simply haven’t found any evidence to back his claim.

That said, they do make clear that if further information is received, then they will fully investigate it and will continue to do their part in anti-racism work.

With that in mind, it appears as though unless something new is brought to the attention of Tottenham or the police, then the case brought by Rudiger is over after the initial claim was made in the encounter between the two sides on December 22.