On the face of it, Real Madrid showing an interest in a player that’s also heavily linked with your own club should be devastating news.

There’s a chance that this could be a big transfer blow for Chelsea in their quest to sign Timo Werner, but it’s also important to remember that Real Madrid are linked with any player who excels.

That’s not to say the link should be totally dismissed. Karim Benzema is getting older so Real will need another striker at some point soon, especially if Luka Jovic doesn’t start to improve. Chelsea have Tammy Abraham to lead the line and he’s doing a great job, but he needs some help.

That’s why a recent report from The Daily Mail does make sense from both club’s point of view. They cite a report from El Desmarque that says Real Madrid are eyeing a Summer move for the Leipzig striker while also stating that Chelsea have been heavily linked.

They claim that the transfer fee would likely be around £68m, and Real Madrid should now be considered as “front-runners” when it comes to signing the German striker.

Werner has been talked about for a while now so it’s hard to believe that he’s still only 23, but this season looks like it will be his best yet. He’s scoring more than a goal a game in The Bundesliga so it’s easy to see why there’s so much interest in him.

It doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere this month, but it will be interesting to see what happens in the Summer.