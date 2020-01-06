Video: Footage shows Seamus Coleman left furious after spat with Liverpool fan

Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday, with Curtis Jones the hero for the Reds with the winner.

While the Premier League leaders continue their memorable campaign and relentless pursuit of trophies, it was a setback for their city rivals who had improved since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival.

SEE MORE: Liverpool rival Manchester City for £34million transfer of in-form Premier League star

However, they’ll now have to bounce back from this disappointment, while it seems as though Seamus Coleman was involved in an incident with a Liverpool fan as he wasn’t happy with something that was said while walking down the tunnel.

As seen in the video below, the 32-year-old turns back to confront a fan by the entrance to the tunnel, as he evidently heard something that left him furious.

With Everton staff members and teammates also standing beside him and trying to diffuse the situation, it’s unclear at this stage as to what was said, but it was enough for Coleman to stop and get into a spat with the fan in question.