Video: Robbie Keane’s son disrupts kick off by stealing the ball from the spot and scoring

This seems like such a bizarre story that nobody would really believe it unless it was posted through an official Instagram account.

Prior to Middlesbrough vs Tottenham kicking off at the weekend, a child who appears to be the mascot pinched the ball from the half-way line and ran towards goal with the crowd cheering him on as he scored.

It turns out the kid was actually Robbie Keane’s son:

There’s so much to like about this, even the match officials are having a good giggle as he nabs the ball and takes off with it.

It certainly looks like he might have inherited he old man’s goal-scoring instincts