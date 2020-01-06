Video: Romelu Lukaku gifted second goal after horror blunder from Napoli goalkeeper

Inter were gifted a second goal by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret on Monday night with Romelu Lukaku gladly doubling his tally as a result.

The Belgian forward had put his side ahead in Naples with a sensational individual goal as he ran from the half-way line with the ball before producing a stunning finish, as seen in the link below.

SEE MORE: Video: Romelu Lukaku produces superb finish after run from half-way line to give Inter lead

He wasn’t done there though, as he was back on the scoresheet just minutes later, but as seen in the video below, it came with a big helping hand from Meret.

In his defence, it looked as though the ball was travelling incredibly quickly after a fierce attempt from Lukaku’s left foot, but a goalkeeper of his quality will know that he should have done better.

Unfortunately for Napoli though, he couldn’t keep it out, and they appeared to have it all to do to have a chance of getting anything out of the game.

Arek Milik gave them a chance though after scoring in the 39th minute in a thrilling game, and so it remains to be seen if Meret’s teammates can bail him out and peg Inter back or perhaps even go on and win the game to deal a big blow to the Serie A title chasers.

? Napoli are simply gifting Lukaku goals tonight! ??? An absolute howler from Meret puts Inter in complete control ? That's 14 league goals so far this season for the Belgian striker pic.twitter.com/ncNUvBaD7P — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 6, 2020