Video: Romelu Lukaku produces superb finish after run from half-way line to give Inter lead

Inter broke the deadlock in their clash with Napoli on Monday night thanks to a brilliant passage of play from Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian international has been in fine form so far this season after his summer switch from Man Utd, bagging 14 goals and three assists in 22 appearances.

That in turn has spearheaded Inter’s push for the Serie A title this year, and alongside teammate Lautaro Martinez, they have successfully formed a deadly partnership.

As seen in the video below, Lukaku took it upon himself to find the opening goal of the game in Naples though, as he produced a magical run and finish to put his side in front.

After picking the ball up around the half-way line, the 26-year-old steadily breaks into the Napoli half and can even be seen directing Martinez to run across him and take the defender with him.

That allows Lukaku to continue moving forward with the ball on his favoured left foot, and he then produces a brilliantly clinical finish from just inside the box to add to his tally for the season.

A trip to Naples is never easy, but with Lukaku in this kind of form in front of goal, it’s going to make life a lot easier for Inter to come away with all three points…

? Romelu Lukaku's finishing continues to be absolutely deadly! ?? A costly slip for Napoli sets Lukaku off and running, and a great left-footed strike ensured that Inter capitalised on the error ? Strong start for Conte's men pic.twitter.com/Ycfeuy7Jn6 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 6, 2020

Romelu Lukaku CAN'T be stopped ? Stream on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/1azFE9Ewb4 pic.twitter.com/o3OnPnewWz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 6, 2020