Video: Superb play from Gonzalo Higuain kills the game for Juventus after fine Cristiano Ronaldo pass

It still looks like Juventus will win Serie A again this season, but it’s not always looked comfortable for them compared to previous years.

Inter Milan are finally delivering a genuine title challenge while Juve have struggled to win games by more than one goal at times. They still sit top of the league, but they could do with some more decisive victories.

They finally managed that with a 4-0 win over Cagliari today and it’s inevitable that Cristiano Ronaldo will take the headlines for his hat trick, but Gonzalo Higuain deserves a lot of praise for this goal too:

Essa enfiada de bola do Cristiano Ronaldo virou assistência pro golaço do pipita Higuain! pic.twitter.com/8xR8yxujwv — Cristiano Ronaldo Brasil² (@CR7BrasiI2) January 6, 2020

It’s a nice ball from Ronaldo, but the Argentine still has so much to do. After loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea it did look like his time at Juve could be over, but he’s starting to deliver again this season.