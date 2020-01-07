Menu

‘Absolutely woeful’ – These Manchester United fans on lineup ahead of City clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made six changes to the Manchester United side that faced Wolves in the FA Cup ahead of this evening’s mammoth Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against rivals Manchester City.

Starting at the back, superstar David de Gea is back between the sticks in the place of Sergio Romero – who made some quality saves against Wolves.

Victor Lindelof and Brandon Williams are the only defenders to retain their places in the starting eleven.

Marquee signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka enters the fray for Ashley Young and Phil Jones partners Lindelof at the heart of defence instead of Harry Maguire.

In midfield, Nemanja Matic makes way for Fred. Juan Mata and Tahith Chong have been replaced by Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

Speedster Dan James retains his spot on one of the wings and promising youngster Mason Greenwood makes his second consecutive start for the Red Devils.

Rashford will be captaining his boyhood club against their cross-town rivals, this is a massive moment for the England international.

Check out United’s lineup for tonight’s clash below:

Some fans appear to be disappointed with Phil Jones’ involvement, here’s what they made of Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Whilst some United fans may not be too pleased with the lineup, they ought to remember that the Red Devils got the better of their rivals exactly a month ago.

If Solskjaer can play to his side’s counter-attacking strengths, United will have a great chance of beating Pep Guardiola’s side.

