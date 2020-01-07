Menu

Arsenal players exhausted after demanding Mikel Arteta training sessions

Arsenal players are reportedly being left exhausted by the intense and demanding training sessions of new manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician was only recently appointed the new Gunners boss after making the move from Manchester City, where he spent over three years as one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants.

Already, however, Arteta looks to have made an impact on Arsenal, and that has been explained in some further detail by David Ornstein in a podcast for The Athletic.

Ornstein claims there is a huge amount of tactical work going on at AFC now, but also that Arteta’s training sessions are really leaving a number of players knackered.

As an example, Ornstein claims one player was going to go out and socialise one day recently, but was too tired to leave the house after an exhausting training session.

One can only imagine how the players feel after actual competitive games, but fans will hope this can be the start of a positive new era at Arsenal.

