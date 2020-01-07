Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Emiliano Martinez have both spoken about Mikel Arteta’s handling of their poor first half performance against Leeds United.

The Gunners eventually overcame the Championship side, with Reiss Nelson’s goal in the second half giving Arteta’s men the 1-0 win in this FA Cup third round clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, it was a slow start from Arsenal as Leeds dominated the first 45 minutes, leading to Arteta laying into his players at half time.

Both Lacazette and Martinez seemed to confirm this as they spoke after the game, with the pair quoted by BBC Sport as saying how angry the Spanish tactician was.

“The manager shouted a lot. He was not happy because we knew they’d play like this and we didn’t respect what he had said,” Lacazette said.

Goalkeeper Martinez added that Arteta was “really angry”.

Arteta is new to management, having only recently left Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City to take the Arsenal job.

Despite his inexperience, however, the 37-year-old seems to have made a strong start, with performances looking a great deal better than for much of Unai Emery’s reign.

Arsenal fans will also be pleased to hear he’s not afraid to tear into his players when necessary.

Arteta also discussed the game afterwards, with his comments also suggesting he had to kick his players into gear ahead of the second half.

“Now I’m really pleased but we saw two different teams – one in the first 30 minutes, and another after that,” he said.

“I tried to tell them exactly what they were going to face and after 32 minutes we had won one duel, I think. We changed our attitude, desire and organisation at half-time and then we were completely different.”