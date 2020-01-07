Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has reportedly contacted Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over sealing a shock transfer to the Bernabeu.

The Portugal international has not got off to the best of starts at Atletico since his big-money summer transfer from Benfica, where he had become regarded as a real wonderkid.

Still, Felix is now struggling and it seems he’s keen on a quick move away from Diego Simeone’s side in a potential move that would no doubt spark fury from his club’s fans.

Don Balon claim Felix regrets not joining Atletico’s rivals Real Madrid instead and has now asked Perez to save him from his struggles at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It remains to be seen if Real themselves would gamble on the struggling 20-year-old at this point, though it could be a risk worth taking.

Felix clearly won’t have lost all his talent that quickly, but is perhaps just not the right fit for Simeone’s tactical demands.

It would, however, be hugely damaging to the player’s reputation at Atletico if he were to so quickly walk out of the club to join their inner-city rivals.