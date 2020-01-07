Barcelona are reportedly set to consider alternative targets to Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz due to his touted price-tag from the Serie A giants.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Napoli since his move from Real Betis in 2018, and he has remained an important part of their side this year with 22 appearances to his name.

Given the technical quality, class, composure and all-round ability that he possesses, it’s easy to see him fitting the style of play and culture at Barcelona, and so it would seemingly make sense for the Catalan giants to make a move.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that it could take in excess of €70m to prise him away from Naples, and that in turn could now potentially force Barcelona to switch their focus elsewhere.

It’s suggested that could take them to Dani Olmo as an alternative solution, but it remains to be seen if an agreement can be found to sign him instead.

With the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal on the wrong side of 30, it could be argued that Barcelona will need to rebuild their midfield with long-term replacements in the near future.

Frenkie de Jong and Arthur offer such solutions, but Ruiz or Olmo could be a welcome reinforcement for them moving forward.

Further, with Napoli struggling this season to compete at the top of the Serie A table as they sit down in eighth place after 18 games, it could also be a key factor in giving Barcelona a boost in their pursuit of Ruiz.

That said, based on the report above, it seems as though the touted price-tag is going to be problematic and so time will tell if a compromise is possible.