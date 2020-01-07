Reports in Italy have suggested that Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo’s possible move to AC Milan is in danger of collapsing.

The 20-year-old has struggled for playing time since joining the Catalan giants last January, making just three appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Atletico Madrid: Injured trio ruled out of trip for Super Cup clash

With Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti ahead of him in the pecking order at the Nou Camp, his situation doesn’t appear likely to change any time soon, and so speculation has been rife over his future.

However, according to Calciomercato, a touted move to Milan is now seemingly unlikely to materialise as the youngster isn’t keen on the idea of the Italian giants signing him outright after an initial loan spell, as he wants to remain a Barcelona player.

That would suggest that he’s confident of having a long-term future with the reigning La Liga champions, and in turn it could end interest from Milan as they look to bolster their defensive options in the January transfer window.

It’s added that they have no interest in just a loan swoop as they want a long-term solution of their own, but while Barcelona were seemingly open to an exit, Todibo’s wishes could now scupper a move and force Milan to look elsewhere.

Coach Stefano Pioli has options in that department as things stand with captain Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio established as the first-choice pairing at the back.

However, with Mattia Caldara making a comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury and summer signing Leo Duarte also picking up a serious setback last year, bringing in another central defender seems like a smart move.

That said, based on the report above, it doesn’t sound as though Todibo is likely to be their solution, unless something drastically changes in the coming days.

Meanwhile, as per Barcelona’s tweet below, the talented starlet has been included in their squad for the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, and so that would suggest an exit certainly isn’t imminent.