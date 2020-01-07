Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs keeping an eye on the form of Brighton defender Ben White during his impressive loan spell at Leeds United.

The 22-year-old has shone with his performances in the Championship this season, prompting bigger clubs to take a close look at him, according to Sky Sports.

White looks a great prospect and one who could no doubt help strengthen both Liverpool and Chelsea at the moment.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has had his injury problems in central defence, with Joe Gomez missing large chunks of last season, while Joel Matip has also been sidelined for a worryingly big portion of this campaign.

This could mean there is room for Liverpool to add more depth at centre-back, with White showing he could have a big future in the Premier League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the season and occasionally look suspect at the back as the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen perhaps don’t look like the most ideal long-term options.

Sky Sports claim that any club chasing White this January would likely have to loan him back to Leeds again for the remainder of this season.

That could be ideal, however, as it would give the youngster more opportunities to play regularly to prepare him for what would no doubt be a big step up next season.