Brendan Rodgers sends clear message on Man Utd target James Maddison

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted that they have no intention of allowing James Maddison to move on amid interest from Man Utd.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a fine campaign thus far as he’s bagged nine goals and three assists in 23 appearances for the Foxes.

That has contributed to their impressive season to date as they continue to establish themselves as top-four material while remaining the closest rivals to title favourites Liverpool.

In turn, Rodgers will no doubt want to keep hold of his star players and build on their progress, and that means avoiding losing the likes of Maddison who has been widely linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent months.

Based on the Leicester manager’s comments below, it seems as though the creative playmaker is going nowhere and that talks over a new deal to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium are already underway.

“There’s no pressure to sell and no need to sell,” he told the media. “James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and beyond.

“He’s a player we’re keen to remain here and help us on this journey over the next years. James and his representatives are speaking with the club and these things take time.”

That’s a blow for Man Utd and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though as they will undoubtedly have hoped to add more quality to their side, with Maddison arguably perfect in terms of offering creative quality through the middle to add a new dynamic to the United attack.

It doesn’t sound as though he’ll be given the green light to move on any time soon, and so the Red Devils may well have to start looking elsewhere for reinforcements in that department.