Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has appeared to confirm that Liverpool have made a bid to seal the transfer of goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The Reds have previously been linked with Cakir by Turkish outlet Sporx, and it now seems clear they’ve firmed up their interest with an official offer.

Liverpool signed Adrian during the summer to come in as backup to Alisson, but it makes sense that Jurgen Klopp might now want a younger understudy in that area of the pitch.

Despite some strong performances from Adrian earlier this season while Alisson was injured, he is now 33 years of age and LFC surely need to bring someone else in for that role soon.

23-year-old Turkey international Cakir seems a decent option, and it looks like a move could be on if Agaoglu’s words are anything to go by.

The Metro report on the Turkish giants’ chief confirming Liverpool’s bid, while his quotes also perhaps hint that the deal is likely as he now describes Cakir as being Liverpool’s goalkeeper.

“There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer,” he said, as quoted by the Metro.

“So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.”

If Liverpool sign Cakir, he’ll be their third January signing after Takumi Minamino and Joe Hardy.