Cesc Fabregas reveals he held talks with ex-Man Utd boss over possible move

Cesc Fabregas held a Q&A on Twitter with his followers on Tuesday and it provided some fascinating answers on events during his career.

The 32-year-old is still going strong and playing for Monaco this season, and it comes after successful spells at Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea in a what has been a memorable career.

However, it appears as though the Spaniard did discuss a possible move to Man Utd at one point, as although he has revealed that it was never really close to materialising, he did speak with David Moyes as per his tweet below.

I wouldn’t say close but I did talk to David Moyes a couple of times. https://t.co/22uwAAutou — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Moyes was in charge at Man Utd for the 2013/14 campaign, with Fabregas playing his last season at Barcelona at the time before joining Chelsea in 2014.

In turn, while he was keen to stress that it wasn’t as if he was on the verge of a move to Old Trafford, it was seemingly a missed opportunity as far as the Red Devils are concerned with Moyes interested in working with the hugely talented midfield star at that time.

Instead, he went on to enjoy success at Chelsea and he’ll no doubt now hope to continue to play regularly and enjoy the latter stages of his glittering career with a prominent role at Monaco, or perhaps with one more move left in him before he decides to hang up the boots.

With the quality and experience that Fabregas had at that point, it would have been a brilliant signing for Man Utd. Unfortunately for them, Chelsea got to enjoy the Spanish star’s class instead.