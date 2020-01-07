Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has reportedly been identified by AC Milan as a possible alternative target to Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Italian giants have been heavily linked with a swoop for the talented Barcelona youngster, but as of yet, no agreement has been reached between the two parties over a deal.

In turn, with doubts over the move materialising, Sky Sport Italia have reported that Christensen has emerged as a potential target for the Italian giants instead of Todibo as they continue to search for defensive reinforcements.

The 23-year-old has struggled for playing time this season as he has been limited to just 12 appearances across all competitions, with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger being preferred for the most part.

With that in mind, in order to secure a more prominent role, Christensen may be tempted to look at a move away from Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

It was added in the report on TV channel Sky Sport 24 in Italy that there could be a key obstacle in reaching an agreement for the Danish international though, as it’s suggested that while Milan would like a loan deal with an option to buy, Chelsea would prefer an outright sale this month instead.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not a compromise is reached between the two clubs, and whether Christensen is still a Chelsea player at the end of the month and is still battling for a place in the starting line-up under Frank Lampard or has moved on.