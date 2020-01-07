Menu

Chelsea ace undergoing medical ahead of loan transfer to Premier League club

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is reportedly having a medical ahead of a loan move to Aston Villa for the remainder of this season.

The Blues flop has had a difficult time of late, having barely featured for the club last season before being shipped out on loan to Burnley this term.

Drinkwater’s struggles have continued at Turf Moor, with the 29-year-old again barely getting any playing time in Sean Dyche’s side.

As a result, it looks like Drinkwater is set to be on the move again as Matt Law of the Telegraph tweets that the England international is closing in on another loan to Villa…

This looks like a decent move for everyone involved, with Drinkwater perhaps more likely to get the opportunities he craves at Villa Park.

As well as that, the newly-promoted outfit could do with that Premier League experience in their squad as they look to secure their survival in the top flight this season.

Finally, Chelsea will also surely hope this can allow Drinkwater to impress and perhaps later earn a permanent move away from the west London club.

