Liverpool have officially announced that Rhian Brewster has secured a loan move to Swansea City for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has struggled for playing time with the Reds so far this campaign, making just three appearances for the senior side.

Two of those came in the League Cup while the other was a brief outing in the FA Cup, and so with fierce competition for places at Anfield, it doesn’t appear as though his situation would have changed between now and the end of the campaign.

In turn, as per the club’s site, Liverpool have confirmed that he has joined Swansea on loan until the end of the season, giving the talented youngster an opportunity to now get regular playing time and to develop his game to prove his talent.

The Merseyside giants will hope that he benefits from it and makes a case to be involved in Jurgen Klopp’s plans next season, but time will tell if the loan switch works out as desired by all parties.

Swansea are currently in sixth place in the Championship table and so are firmly involved in the promotion race.

With that in mind, bringing in an exciting talent like Brewster will no doubt give them a lift for the rest of the season, and they’ll hope that he can make a positive impact in the coming months to help them secure a return to the top flight.

Naturally when young players are shipped out on loan, it raises question marks about their long-term future with their parent club. That said, Brewster will surely see this as an opportunity to further his career and potentially gain the experience needed to cement his spot in Klopp’s squad.