Edinson Cavani to Arsenal transfer speculation could soon turn to reality as the Gunners launch an official bid to sign the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

The Uruguay international has been strongly linked with a move away from PSG this January after a lack of first-team action this season, and it seems Arsenal could be his next destination.

French source RMC claim Arsenal have joined Manchester United in submitting an offer for Cavani, who is now weighing up his options.

It had previously looked like Atletico Madrid might be the favourites for the prolific South American forward, but it could be that his future is still up in the air.

It would be exciting to see a talent like Cavani at Arsenal, with the 32-year-old showing throughout his career that he’s one of the deadliest finishers in the game.

Cavani is PSG’s all-time leading scorer and has won a host of major honours in his time at the Parc des Princes, and it would be intriguing to see how he could do in the Premier League.

Arsenal don’t exactly look in desperate need of more options up front at the moment due to the presence of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

They also have exciting Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli coming through, but of course it would be hard for any top club to turn down the transfer of Cavani if he’s available.