Emerson Palmieri’s agent delivers major update on Chelsea star’s future

The agent of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has revealed that there is no intention on either side to split during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been paired with an exit from the Blues as he’s struggled to cement his place in the starting line-up this season.

Further, the Premier League giants had their transfer ban reduced which will allow Frank Lampard to start stamping his mark on the squad this month.

In turn, it was suggested that the Italian international could be sacrificed to allow Chelsea to go after their preferred targets, but based on the comments made below by his agent, Fernando Garcia, it sounds as though he won’t be going anywhere in the January transfer window at least.

“At this moment Chelsea have no intention of depriving themselves of Emerson. He is happy in London and so now he won’t change teams,” he told reporters in Italy.

Time will tell if the situation changes heading into the summer, but provided that both Emerson and Marcos Alonso stay at Stamford Bridge, that would suggest that Chelsea won’t be targeting a left-back as a priority this month.

Emerson’s spell in west London has been stop-start, but perhaps he’ll be hoping that if he can impress in the coming months and make the left-back position his own, then he could still have a long-term future in England under Lampard.

If that isn’t the case, a lack of playing time could force him to consider an exit, with a return to Italy being touted as the natural option for the former Roma ace.