Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has named his pick for best player in the Premier League – Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

In fairness, it’s not a controversial choice right now, with the Senegal international showing some simply sensational form for the Reds in recent times, becoming one of their most important players.

Then again, it’s debatable if he’s even the best player at Liverpool considering the quality of players like Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah that Jurgen Klopp also has in his ranks.

Mané for me https://t.co/ZUKpLgou34 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Perhaps more surprising, however, is that Fabregas, in his question and answer session with fans on Twitter, did not go for the usual choice of giving a shout-out to one of his old team-mates.

The Spaniard only left Chelsea midway through last season, so could quite justifiably perhaps have chosen N’Golo Kante as another decent pick for best player in the English top flight.

Arsenal fans might also have liked to see Fabregas name one of their players, though aside from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, there’s surely no one else in this current squad who’d be in with a shout…