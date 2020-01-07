Fabregas finally reveals key detail about pizza thrown at Fergie after Arsenal defeat to Man United

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas had some fun with a question and answer session on his official Twitter page today.

The Spaniard, currently playing for Ligue 1 club Monaco, answered a series of questions from fans, including one big one about the type of pizza he threw at former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson after the Gunners’ notable defeat at Old Trafford in 2004.

That day, Man Utd beat Arsenal 2-0 to end their 49-game unbeaten run in the league, and this understandably led to tempers flaring after the full time whistle.

The rivalry between the two sides back then was huge, and Fabregas was clearly so annoyed afterwards that he threw a slice of pizza at Ferguson afterwards.

This incident was so remarkable that it actually has a Wikipedia article of its own dedicated to it, as well as other key incidents from that game.

Speaking about it now, Fabregas added a further key detail – that it was a slice of pepperoni pizza he threw at Ferguson!