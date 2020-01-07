Gareth Bale Real Madrid exit mooted, two options tempt Welshman

Gareth Bale is reportedly attracting interest from two MLS sides in LA Galaxy and Inter Miami with ongoing doubts over his Real Madrid future.

The 30-year-old moved to the Bernabeu in 2013 and has gone on to score 104 goals in 245 games for the Spanish giants while winning a whole host of trophies.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid ace reluctant to leave Los Blancos after loan bid

That collection includes a La Liga title, four Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups and plenty of others.

In turn, that would suggest that it has been a successful spell, but ultimately with his injury problems and poor form during that stint, he has often attracted criticism from the Real Madrid faithful.

With a limited role so far this season, doubts over his future have surfaced again and now reports in Spain have suggested that he could be tempted by offers from MLS, with LA Galaxy and Inter Miami tipped to make a move, as per El Desmarque.

It remains to be seen if either challenge is enough to convince Bale to leave Real Madrid, but he would certainly be considered the stand-out superstar in the league if he were to make the move at this stage of his career.

Inter Miami would see him be part of David Beckham’s grand plans for the franchise, while he could follow in the footsteps of a number of high-profile players primarily based in Europe who chose LA.

Either way, it would be a shame to see him make the move at 30 as he surely has plenty more to give at the highest level in Europe. However, it could be a move that suits him and finally draws a close on his time at Real Madrid after years of scrutiny, criticism and indifferent form.