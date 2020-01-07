‘Get Pochettino in ASAP’ – Some Manchester United fans call for Solskjaer to be replaced after defeat to City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have lost the faith of some of the Manchester United fans after his side were outclassed by rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s men beat their cross-town rivals 3-1 and it never looked as though Solskjaer’s side would threaten taking the three points.

One supporter wrote ‘Can’t take it anymore… get Pochettino ad give him a blank cheque. This is embarrassing’

Pochettino is currently out of work after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, should the Manchester outfit really put their trust into someone who was just relieved out his duties?

A report from the Manchester Evening News last month claimed that Pochettino was keen on the prospect of taking charge of the Red Devils.

Here’s some United supporters calling for the Argentine boss to replace Solskjaer at Old Trafford:

Why is Ole still the manager at Manchester United ? We need to get Pochettino in ASAP #MUFC — Khalisle? (@BlessedKid05) January 7, 2020

Cant take it anymore… get pochettino and give him a blank cheque. This is embarrassing — Breen Costelloe (@BeanoCos) January 7, 2020

A reminder that Pochettino is sitting on his couch, jobless while Mr. Solskjaer is running my soccer franchise to the ground. — Hamza (@realhamzakhan) January 7, 2020

At what point will Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked? They turned on Mourinho & Van Gaal. Will they turn on their friend? Because #MUFC have to get Mauricio Pochettino ASAP to fix this debacle #MUNMCI — Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) January 7, 2020

It makes me sick that pochettino could have been here a month or two ago. But apparently solskjaer was good enough — Andy (@UtdAndy1) January 7, 2020

Anyone trying to tell you Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t coach these players better than this imbecile is on some seriously strong medication. Solskjaer is clueless, as soon as kick and rush doesn’t work we have absolutely nothing to offer. — Mike (@Mike87_MUFC) January 7, 2020

Can ya just imagine what Pochettino would do with these young players and a few more signings plus a fully fit Pogba it’s noting but negligence now from everyone at this club letting Solskjaer continue ????? #mufc #OleOut — JOHNJOSEPH McCORMACK??? (@JJ_McC_BOSS1987) January 7, 2020

Pochettino’s potential appointment may be more difficult than it seems, coming as a blow to some hopeful United fans.

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham would still be entitled to compensation if Pochettino is appointed by any club before the summer. Is it worth the Red Devils parting with some cash to their rivals to get the Argentinean on board?

After arriving at Spurs, Pochettino developed some of the club’s younger players into some of the biggest Premier League stars of today.

Considering that United have a squad filled with talented youngsters, could Pochettino be the perfect man to take the reins at Old Trafford?