Arsenal could reportedly be one of the threats to Manchester United’s hopes of getting a transfer deal done for Leicester City star James Maddison.

The 23-year-old playmaker has been strongly linked with Man Utd for some time now, with recent speculation suggesting they were confident of signing him for around £80million.

It seems clear from Maddison’s chance creation stats that he’s exactly what United need right now, but Arsenal could also do with a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil in the near future.

And Duncan Castles believes if MUFC aren’t quick to snap the England international up, there could soon be strong interest from both Arsenal and north London rivals Tottenham.

“I think the question there is this is more likely to run until the summer if Leicester can’t convince Maddison to sign, they can’t reach the financial terms Maddison is looking for,” Castles is quoted by the Daily Star.

“Question then is do other Premier League clubs go in for the player and do Manchester United have to convince Maddison that they are the club for him to choose ahead of an alternative suitor?

“Let’s say Tottenham decided that Maddison was the best choice to replace Christian Eriksen were he to go through with his intention to move elsewhere.

“Probably Tottenham wouldn’t offer the same wages as Manchester United but they may be able to offer him a more coherent football project.

“You could see Arsenal also, depending on how Arteta runs things and whether Mesut Ozil remains part of his team as he has reintegrated him over these early games or whether that situation changes again.”

Arsenal fans would surely love to see their club challenging for top players like Maddison, who could link up well with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates Stadium.