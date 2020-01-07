Leaked messaged show Messi PLEADING for Neymar return as he hints at retirement date

Sometimes it’s hard to figure out what to make of a story like this. You do have to go along with the fact that an elite footballer has somehow leaked their WhatsApp messaged to someone, but you never know.

It seems to be fairly well known that Neymar is regretting making that move to PSG a couple of years ago. It was billed as him finally moving out of Messi’s shadow to become the main man and lead his new side to glory, but he’s just walked into the shadow of Kylian Mbappe and it’s clear the league is a foregone conclusion.

There’s been plenty of speculation about a return to Barcelona, but PSG are probably the one club in the world who don’t need to sell anyone so it’s been tough for Barca to find the money required to bring him back.

If this report is to be believed, it seems the two players have been talking privately and Lionel Messi is desperate for his former teammate to come back to Spain.

It was reported by Gulfnews that a leaked message from Messi had told Neymar that they could only win the Champions League together and he needs to come back to Barca to take his place.

They then suggest that Messi says he will be gone in two years, which suggests he plans to retire or move fairly soon, which would be huge news if true.

It’s probably best to take it with a big pinch of salt, but it’s not impossible to see Neymar coming back to take Messi’s place, but hopefully the great man has more than a couple of years left in him.