Man City fan and superstar Liam Gallagher has offered some not so smart advice to rivals Man Utd as he’s clearly revelling in their current struggles.

The two sides meet in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night for the first leg of their semi-final tie, and so it’s a timely decision to get some thoughts from the former Oasis frontman.

Not only is he clearly enjoying United’s struggles to compete, but he’s offered some advice in jest on their next manager if things don’t work out with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He didn’t stop there either as he also managed to fit in a dig at summer signing Harry Maguire and his price-tag, while also explaining why he feels so passionately about the rivalry and its impact on his personal life growing up.

“You watch United and obviously we’ve done nowhere near what United did under [Sir Alex] Ferguson,” he told Copa90, as per The Sun. “But now they’re just off their heads, I can’t see it happening for them for a long, long time.

“‘Go and get Ole, he’ll do the business’. They’ll have Rio next, won’t they? That should be a laugh.

“They should get Roy Keane in just to really f***ing kick the f*** out of everyone and cause a bit of chaos.

“Buying that f***ing Maguire for about £80million – that’s ridiculous, isn’t it?

“Tell me later what score City got, how many goals City won by.

“As long as United are f***ed I’m happy. And I know it’s wrong and it’s bitter and stupid and I must grow up – but they made me a Londoner.

“They ruined my f***ing life in the 90s. I had to come down here and get with it, so they ruined my life.”

Time will tell who has the last laugh and advances to the League Cup final this season, but in terms of the bigger picture, it does seem as though Man Utd have a long way to go still to get back to the level that they were at previously as one of the dominant forces in English and European football.

That said, Pep Guardiola’s side has slipped off the pace this year and could face some difficult decisions of their own before long, with Liverpool emerging as the new potential dominant side in the Premier League.