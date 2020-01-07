Liverpool ace wants to move to Spain in pursuit for first-team football

According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool ace Pedro Chirivella wishes to return to his homeland of Spain in a bid to play regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old midfielder starred for the Reds in their mammoth FA Cup victory over Merseyside rivals Everton on the weekend.

Liverpool’s midfield includes several high-profile stars, leaving Chirivella with the chance to shine on just four occasions in all competitions this season.

Whilst the Spaniard looks like he could develop into a solid player, Jurgen Klopp simply has too many options in the middle of the park for the youngster to establish himself in the first-team.

Chirivella joined the Reds from Valencia back in 2013 and it looks as though he’s eyeing a return to his homeland to kickstart his professional career.

The ace enjoyed two loan spells with Eredivisie outfits Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II in the past and he’s certainly shown enough in his limited chances this season to prove that he’s ready for a key role elsewhere.

Whilst the ace has plenty of time to reach his potential with him being just 22, at this stage of his career it would be wise for the youngster to start getting regular first-team football under his belt.