One fan on Twitter spotted a moment of quality from Romelu Lukaku on his way to scoring his superb solo goal for Inter Milan against Napoli last night.
As you may already have seen, Lukaku produced a solo stunner on the counter attack to give Inter a 1-0 lead on their way to victory in last night’s big game in Serie A.
Now watch the goal again with the clip below highlighting how the Belgium international actually instructed team-mate Lautaro Martinez on where to run as he was mid-sprint himself.
Lukaku instructing Lautaro where to run mid-counter attack in order to attract a defender and create space for himself ?
pic.twitter.com/0urxDCZyWy
— ty (@finalthrd) January 7, 2020
Martinez ends up dragging one defender away from Lukaku, giving him that extra bit of space to take advantage of before he applied his thumping finish.
A superbly intelligent piece of play by the former Manchester United man, who has been a player reborn since swapping Old Trafford for the San Siro this summer.