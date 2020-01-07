Menu

Video: One fan spots brilliantly intelligent moment from Lukaku during superb goal for Inter Milan vs Napoli

Manchester United FC
Posted by

One fan on Twitter spotted a moment of quality from Romelu Lukaku on his way to scoring his superb solo goal for Inter Milan against Napoli last night.

As you may already have seen, Lukaku produced a solo stunner on the counter attack to give Inter a 1-0 lead on their way to victory in last night’s big game in Serie A.

MORE: Video: Romelu Lukaku gifted second goal after horror blunder from Napoli goalkeeper

Now watch the goal again with the clip below highlighting how the Belgium international actually instructed team-mate Lautaro Martinez on where to run as he was mid-sprint himself.

More Stories / Latest News

Martinez ends up dragging one defender away from Lukaku, giving him that extra bit of space to take advantage of before he applied his thumping finish.

A superbly intelligent piece of play by the former Manchester United man, who has been a player reborn since swapping Old Trafford for the San Siro this summer.

More Stories Lautaro Martinez Romelu Lukaku