Some alarming stats have emerged showing just how much Manchester United need the transfer of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The England international has been superb for Leicester since linking up with the club last season, settling in instantly in the Premier League after previously catching the eye in the Championship with former club Norwich City.

United have not got off to a good start this season and seem to lack creativity, and Maddison’s chance creation stats against Red Devils players shows just how badly he is needed at Old Trafford.

Check out this graphic below from Sky Sports, who also report on Man Utd’s interest in Maddison, even if they believe it may be difficult to make a big signing like this in January…

The 23-year-old has created 49 scoring opportunities for his Leicester team-mates this season, almost twice as many as United’s best player in that department, Andreas Pereira.

If MUFC can get this signing done, whether this January or in the summer, it could be a huge part of their development under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician has struggled so far since becoming United manager, but he would surely benefit from a creative talent like this in his ranks.