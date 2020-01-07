According to the Independent, Spanish second division side Malaga have suspended their manager Victor Sanchez after an explicit video of the 43-year-old was leaked online.

The clip appears to have been shared on the likes of Twitter and appears to show Sanchez exposing his genitalia whilst wearing his club’s training top.

The Malaga boss has since posted a statement to his Twitter account that claims he was blackmailed prior to the video being made public.

Malaga’s official statement following the announcement reveals that a full investigation into the incident will be carried out.

With the side sitting 16th in Spain’s second-tier, this is the last thing that the club will want after a dismal start to the season.

It seems as though things have gone wrong for Sanchez both on and off the pitch this term.