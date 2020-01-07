Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar ahead of a potential transfer that could be part of a major spending spree by the club this January.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who state City have been keeping tabs on Skriniar, a top performer from Serie A who is also mentioned as having Barcelona and Real Madrid among his admirers.

City lost long-serving club captain Vincent Kompany in the summer and have also missed Aymeric Laporte through injury for much of this season.

This has now seen Pep Guardiola’s side fall 14 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, and it seems clear that a rebuilding job of sorts is needed at the Etihad Stadium.

Skriniar looks an ideal signing if City can pull it off, though he surely won’t come cheap as Transfermarkt claim his current value is around £54million.

The Slovakia international looks like he could be a fine fit for any top club, so one imagines MCFC will likely face plenty of competition for him if they do try a move this January.