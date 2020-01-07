Video: Manchester United star Paul Pogba looks incredibly high in hilarious post-op clip

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba came out of surgery looking more than a little out of it.

Watch the video clip below as the France international seems hilariously high after receiving what were presumably some pretty powerful painkilling drugs.

Pogba has missed much of this season through injury and was today operated on to fix his ankle problem.

The 26-year-old jokes that he’s glad to be alive but seems barely aware of what’s going on in this amusing message to his fans on social media.