Video: Manchester United star Paul Pogba looks incredibly high in hilarious post-op clip

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba came out of surgery looking more than a little out of it.
Watch the video clip below as the France international seems hilariously high after receiving what were presumably some pretty powerful painkilling drugs.
Paul Pogba post-surgery ? pic.twitter.com/aO3TChzhZW
— utdreport (@utdreport) January 7, 2020
Pogba has missed much of this season through injury and was today operated on to fix his ankle problem.
The 26-year-old jokes that he’s glad to be alive but seems barely aware of what’s going on in this amusing message to his fans on social media.