Man Utd transfer news: Ashley Young exit close, advanced talks with Inter

Man Utd are reportedly now in advanced talks with Inter over a deal which would see Ashley Young leave Old Trafford and head to Italy.

The two clubs have done plenty of business together in recent times with both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez making the move to San Siro last summer.

It appears as though they could now be joined by a former Man Utd teammate, with respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano noting in his tweet below that the Nerazzurri are in advanced talks over signing Young this month.

Time will tell if a deal is done, but it certainly sounds as though they are edging closer to an agreement as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad as they continue to try and topple Juventus in the Serie A title race this season.

As for Man Utd, they have long-term options in the full-back positions in Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and so perhaps Young has become less important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That said, they could miss his experience and versatility if they do green light an exit, as he has often filled in as a full-back during his time with the Red Devils and has been a very useful figure in the squad.

However, his time in Manchester could now be coming to an end, with Inter seemingly set to go shopping at Man Utd yet again and reunite Young with Sanchez and Lukaku in Milan.