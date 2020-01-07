Manchester United star to be offered January transfer to Serie A

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United star Ashley Young is set to be offered the chance to move to Serie A during the January transfer window.

The 34-year-old has just six months left on his current contract and the Telegraph claim that the Red Devils could accept an offer for the ace if his desire is to leave.

The report highlights that Italian giants Inter Milan were interested in the versatile star a year ago and that a number of Serie A sides are eyeing moves for the experienced star.

As per BBC Sport, the England international joined the Red Devils eight-and-half-years ago for a fee of £17m.

Whilst it’s fair to say that Young hasn’t been the side’s best performer during his time at Old Trafford, the ace has proved to be a reliable servant to the club.

The one-time winger has played his trade at full-back over the last couple of years, Young’s dedication to the Manchester outfit really can’t be questioned.

Young’s versatility could certainly appeal to several teams.

Can you think of any other wingers that would willingly transform into makeshift defenders in order to help their teams?