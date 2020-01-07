Moussa Sissoko injury blow for Tottenham: Spurs ace undergoes surgery, timeline offered

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has received more bad news on the injury front as Moussa Sissoko has been ruled out until April after knee surgery.

Spurs already suffered a huge setback this month after Harry Kane sustained a serious hamstring injury as he now looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, as per Sky Sports.

SEE MORE: Peter Crouch makes wife Abbey Clancy FURIOUS with hilarious tattoo prank

However, it has become worse for Mourinho and Tottenham as the club confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Sissoko had undergone surgery after suffering an MCL injury in his right knee.

Further, it’s added that he will be sidelined until early April, at which point Spurs envisage him being able to return to training to step up his recovery.

The 30-year-old has been a key figure for the north London giants so far this season, making 26 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with two goals and two assists.

In turn, particularly with Mourinho and Tottenham looking to compete on multiple fronts this month onwards, losing the French international will be a blow as they will need all the quality and depth that they have in the squad to remain in the hunt.

They’ll now have to hope that he avoids another further setbacks in his recovery and the timeline offered above is accurate, as that could give him an opportunity to have an impact in the last few weeks of the campaign if Tottenham are still in contention and need a timely boost.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but it’s an unwanted blow for Mourinho who will now have to find a way to fill the void with Tottenham still six points adrift of Chelsea in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.